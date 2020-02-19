(KTRS) The suspect in the Sunday shooting of an off duty Calverton Park police officer at a Walmart in Ferguson has been charged today by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. 20-year old Fhontez Mitchell of the 1-thousand block of Forestwood Drive in Ferguson is charged with one count of first degree robbery, one count of first degree assault, two counts armed criminal action, one count of felony tampering and one count of resisting arrest. Mitchell is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only bond.