St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Charges have been filed after an argument ended in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Fenton. 20 year-old Kenneth Dotson Jr. is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. According to Fenton Police, Dotson and the victim were inside of a car arguing near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs when Dotson pulled out a gun and fired. The victim remains in critical condition. Dotson is being held on a $125,000 cash only bond. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information.