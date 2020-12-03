St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Thursday that a new unit has been formed in his office to tackle cold case homicides in Missouri, and that the new unit has already brought charges in its’ first murder case. The 1986 Franklin County disappearance and murder of Kristen Edwards. Her partially-covered body was discovered in a wooded area roughly half a mile away from her residence on July 8, 1986. Earlier this week, Kenneth Avery was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Edwards’ death and is in custody. Avery was considered a suspect previously, but new evidence led to charges being filed against him on Tuesday.