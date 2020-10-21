St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is on the loose following an officer-involved shooting in north county.

Just after 4 P.M. Tuesday, an officer with the Moline Acres Police Department was in the 9800 block of Monarch when he saw an individual known to be wanted for a violent felony. He approached and attempted to arrest the man. That’s when he saw the man had a handgun and fired at him. The suspect dropped his gun and fled on foot. It is not known if he was hit. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The officer is 43 with 15-years of law enforcement experience.

St. Louis County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.