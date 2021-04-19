APE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A 45-year-old man is charged with a hate crime after a fire destroyed a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau officials charged Christopher Pritchard on Monday. A probable cause statement says church members had reported having trouble with Pritchard, who they said had threatened to burn down the church and said derogatory things about the religion. The fire erupted Sunday night. No one was injured. Pritchard is also charged with second-degree arson, burglary and felony stealing. He is being held without bond in the Cape Girardeau County jail.