The St.Louis Mayor’s Office has released it’s first annual report on the use of surveillance technology in the City. Just hours before her State of the City address on Tuesday, Mayor Tishaura Jones issued a press release stating that this first report will help the STL community see that concerns the public has about increased transparency regarding surveillance technology are being addressed, and that policies that are now in place offer strong protection relating to civil liberties while also bolstering the city’s ability to address violent crime. Earlier this year, the mayor issued an executive order requiring the STL Metropolitan police Dept. to report on it’s use of surveillance technology in advance of the Board of Aldermen’s budget hearing for the police department, which is scheduled for tomorrow. The executive order requires the police department to, among other things, describe how the technology is used, if it uses artificial intelligence, and if there have been complaints against the police for its use. Steve Potter, KTRS News.