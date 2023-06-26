WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that allows more than 230 men to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a university doctor, the late Richard Strauss. Two cases involving the abuse were on a list of many cases the court said it would not hear. Ohio State University had urged the court to review an appeals court ruling that revived lawsuits after they had been dismissed. The men who sued are among hundreds of former student-athletes and other alumni who say they were abused by Strauss. He worked at the school from 1978 to 1998 and killed himself in 2005 at age 67.