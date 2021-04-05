WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. Lower courts had ruled against Trump. But the justices said Monday there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6. The company said its decision was “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” The court also formally threw out an appeals court ruling that found Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint.