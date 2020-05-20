O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area kids and families bored at home during the corona-virus shutdown will start to see new options open up next month, when the St. Louis Zoo, summer camps and swimming pools all are expected to reopen. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday that summer camps will likely be able to open starting June 1. County officials are hoping to allow pools to open in early June, though a specific start date has not been set. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Zoo announced that it will reopen June 13, though facial coverings will be mandatory for most guests.