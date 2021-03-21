COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is extending the deadline to file taxes this year, and a new pilot study shows transmission of COVID-19 was rare among some Missouri schools. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced individuals now have until May 17 to file state taxes, instead of April 15. Parson says his administration delayed the due date to help people still struggling financially because of the pandemic. The federal tax deadline also has been pushed back to May 17. Also Friday, researchers released a pilot study showing low virus transmission in some Springfield and St. Louis schools that require masks.