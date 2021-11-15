SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was injured by a stray bullet while inside a home in the suburbs north of St. Louis. St. Louis County police said officers went to the home near Spanish Lake, Missouri, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday and found the boy with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not considered life threatening, but he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators determined that gunshots were fired outside the home, and a bullet entered the house and struck the boy.