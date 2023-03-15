NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says the porn actor met Wednesday with prosecutors investigating hush money paid to Daniels on former President Donald Trump’s behalf. Daniels’ attorney, Clark Brewster, tweeted that Daniels met with and answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors and was willing to be a witness. The news came as Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, was giving his second day of testimony before the grand jury. Daniels tweeted her thanks to her attorney for “helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice.” Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t say no to. Trump says it never happened.