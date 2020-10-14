Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Wednesday, extending the market’s losses from a day earlier, as talks drag on in Washington over another economic stimulus package. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after swaying between small gains and losses earlier in the day. The White House and Congress still have differences over providing more aid to the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also fell, and markets overseas were subdued. Treasury yields were lower despite a report showing inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected last month. Crude oil rose, sending energy stocks higher.