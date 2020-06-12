(AP) Stocks are rising broadly on Wall Street, recouping some of their losses a day after the market had its biggest rout since mid-March. The S&P 500 was up 1.2% in midday trading Friday, but is still on track for a weekly loss following three weeks of solid gains. Small-company stocks and bond yields rose, both signs that pessimism about the economy’s future growth was easing. The steep drops Thursday came after weeks of market experts warning that a red-hot comeback for the market since late March has been overdone. European markets also rose, but Asian markets ended broadly lower.