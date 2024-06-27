Stocks are barely budging on Wall Street as markets wait for a key report on inflation. The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% in afternoon trading Thursday. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 19 points. Walgreens Boots Alliance sank more than 24% after reporting results that fell shy of forecasts and cutting its outlook. The company said it could close hundreds more stores in the next three years. Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The government releases a closely watched report on inflation on Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates.