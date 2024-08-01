Applications are now open for a grant program promoting agriculture and economic development in exclusively urban areas. Last year in the STL Metro, the Grow Health Center and Great House Garden were awarded $10,000 grants from the MO Dept. Of Agriculture for reimbursement of expenses for their projects developing small agribusinesses, and applications for this years Cost-Share Grant Funds are now being accepted. More information is available at Agrriculture.MO.gov. The projects must be in areas designated as urban by the U.S.Census Bureau, and projects in the STL area that can demonstrate an economic benefit and potential for sustainable revenue generation and job creation are encouraged to apply now, as applications will only be accepted thru Sept. 15th. Steve Potter, KTRS News.