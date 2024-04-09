The Missouri Department of Conservation in conjunction with Open Space STL is looking for St.Louis area volunteers this weekend for one of the largest annual clean-up events in the Metro area. The Confluence Trash Bash is set for this Saturday at multiple locations in the City of STL and North County, where volunteers help clean up land, rivers and creeks in areas around the MO and MISS river confluence. Last year, volunteers at 20 sites helped remove over almost 10 ½ tons of trash…and collected 123 abandoned vehicle tires. Volunteers are asked to pre-register now for Sat, and those that do will be provided with work gloves, trash bags and T-shirts while they last. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. You can find out more at info@open space stl.org. There will be a free post-clean up picnic for everyone after the event, and for fun, a Trash Contest will identify the most expensive and unique item found by volunteers during this popular Spring Cleaning Event. Steve Potter, KTRS News.