The City of St.Louis has announced an initiative to develop a Transportation and Mobility plan designed to help both residents and visitors to the city. Mayor Tishaura Jones says work on the plan has begun, and that it is the 1st city-wide mobility plan in St.Louis in decades. She says everyone deserves to feel safe while traveling thru the city, whether they’re driving, biking, walking, or taking public transit. The plan will bring together major projects including the Brickline Greenway, Future 64, and MetroLink Green Line. Current practices will be reviewed, including the Complete Streets ordinance, and then form recommendations will be made with revisions and updates. The goal is to create a safer and more efficient transportation network across the city. The new Transportation and Mobility Plan is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025. Steve Potter, KTRS News.