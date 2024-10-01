Greater St. Louis Inc. has launched a new program to enhance public safety downtown. It’s called the Downtown Public Safety Ambassadors Program. Daily, between 6am and 11pm, uniformed, unarmed security officials will patrol downtown St.Louis on foot, bicycles, and marked vehicles in an effort to augment existing city police patrols. Ambassadors will provide a number of services, including addressing minor ordinance violations, conducting business checks, assisting in medical 1st response efforts, and providing outreach services to the unhoused. The Downtown Public Safety program is funded by Greater St.Louis Inc. Investors, who have committed more than $5 million to fund the program over the next 3 years. Steve Potter, KTRS News.