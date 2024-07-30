Black leaders in St. Louis say politics and racism are keeping a wrongly convicted man behind bars. At a press conference in STL Tuesday, leaders of the Missouri NAACP and other organizations say politics and racism are behind the state attorney general’s effort to keep a wrongly convicted man locked up, more than a week after a judge overturned the murder conviction of 34 years ago. The state’s NAACP president saysy that Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey “superseded his jurisdiction and authority” in appealing a circuit judge’s July 21 ordering the immediate release of Christopher Dunn. But Bailey appealed, and the Missouri Supreme Court is reviewing what to do. Steve Potter, KTRS News.