The City of St. Louis has announced that a national nonprofit organization will help improve its local emergency response plan. The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund has selected St.Louis to take part in its new Emergency Financial empowerment initiative, which will be led by the city’s Emergency Management Agency and the St.Louis Treasurers Office. The City will now be able to more efficiently provide residents with access to financial support services following both natural and human-caused disasters…helping them with unexpected expenses, loss of income, and other financial stresses. Sarah Russell , Commissioner for the STL Emergency Management Agency says the COVID pandemic and the 2022 flash flooding are examples of recent emergencies, and that this new initiative will help city residents both prepare and recover from unexpected disasters. Steve Potter, KTRS News.