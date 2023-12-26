The St.Louis Board of Election Commissioners wants the public to know that the recent theft of Ipads used at polling places is being addressed. On Nov. 21st the Election Board’s warehouse space on North Tucker was broken into ,and 37 Ipads used to check voters at polling places on election day were stolen. A just-released statement from the election board states that only public information was contained in the Ipads and that nothing regarding the integrity of past or future elections was, or will be, affected. The election board says the break-in was due soley to the negligence of the storage facilities landlord, and that measures have now been taken to ensure that nothing like this can happen again. Since the theft, the election board has been working with the STL Police Dept., and reports that an arrest in the case has been made, calling it a random act of vandalism. Steve Potter, KTRS News.