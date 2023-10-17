The St.Louis Department of Health has issued a report on its first year operating it’s Behavioral Health Bureau. When the Department established the Behavioral Health Bureau, the goal was to connect those struggling with mental health or substance abuse to the care and resources that they need. Now, one year later they say they’ve been successful. First, they received a Better Family Life award for its work on National Overdose Awareness Day. They also report that calls from those seeking help has increased from 10 per week to up to 25. The Bureau has participated in more than 50 community outreach events and has distributed about $275,000 in Overdose to Action funding to STL grassroots organizations. . Bureau Chief Dr. Julie Gary says they will soon partner with STL Public Schools to provide education about mental health and substance abuse, and are partnering with the STL Public library to provide boxes of overdose drugs to hi-risk neighborhoods where residents will have easy access to them for emergencies. The bottom line: helping men and women who are trying to get their lives back on track. Steve Potter, KTRS News.