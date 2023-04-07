A growing number of state legislatures are considering banning the sale of cosmetics and other consumer products that contain the toxic industrial compound PFAS, so-called forever chemicals. In Vermont, the state Senate gave final approval this week to legislation that would prohibit manufacturers and suppliers from selling or distributing any cosmetics or menstrual products in the state that have PFAS, and a number of other chemicals, intentionally added to them. In recent years, California, Colorado and Maryland passed similar bans on cosmetics containing PFAS that go into effect in 2025. Proposals are under consideration in Washington and Oregon while bills have also been introduced in Illinois, Rhode Island and Georgia.