SULLIVAN, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri state senator is joining the long list of Republicans running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Dave Schatz, who is from Sullivan and is president pro tem of the state Senate, made the announcement Tuesday. Schatz joins a list of GOP candidates with greater name recognition. They include former Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey. Schatz is a business owner who was elected to the state Senate in 2014. Blunt announced in March that he would not seek a third term.