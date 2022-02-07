ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws is constitutional. A lower court judge rejected the challenge to the law brought by St. Louis city and county and Kansas City officials last August, but that decision was appealed. The law has drawn opposition from police departments statewide, and federal law enforcement officials say it hampers criminal investigations and hurts cooperation between federal and local investigators. State officials who are defending the law argue it’s necessary to prevent federal officials from trying to enforce new gun control measures. The high court will hear arguments Monday.