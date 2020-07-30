WASHINGTON (AP) — Frustrated congressional negotiators of a massive coronavirus relief bill are facing new pressure with Thursday’s brutal economic news and the approaching lapse in a $600 per-week COVID-19 jobless benefit. But talks are at a standstill with few reasons for immediate optimism despite sweeping agreement among Washington’s top power players that further relief must pass Congress. Stark differences remain between the $3 trillion proposal from Democrats and $1 trillion counter from Republicans. Thursday’s economic news — that the economy my shrank at a 33% annualized rate in the second quarter of the year — is a stark reminder of the economic damage afflicting the country as lawmakers debate the size and scope of new relief.