The future of public transit in the bi-state region was addressed this week. Over 120 members of Citizens for Modern Transit, elected officials, and transit riders took part in a Talking Transit Zoom meeting. Updates were provided about the current work to expand Metrolink to MidAmerica STL Airport, the Northside/Southside Corridor Plan with STL City and County, and about improvements in security and safety. Accomplishments highlighted were the addition of 123 new MetroBus and 88 Call-A-Ride operators, with more hirings predicted, and the progress of the Secure Platform Plan which includes 24 hour a day closed circuit monitoring of the stations by Police, and the installation of gates and fencing now underway at four Metro stations in IL. The Talking transit meetings are held 4 times a year, and you can view the previous discussions online at cmt-stl.org. Steve Potter, KTRS News