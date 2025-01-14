All four candidates running for mayor of St.Louis have agreed to participate in a public forum on the city’s transportation infrastructure and the future of its streets. The non-profit Trailnet organization that works to improve transit in the region is hosting a Mayoral Forum so that the public can hear directly from candidates about future plans for STL streets as far as making them safer not only for motorists, but for cyclists and pedestrians. Trailnet has confirmed that Mayor Jones, along with challengers Michael Butler, Andrew Jones, and Cara Spencer will attend the forum at 6PM on Monday February 10th at the Paraquad offices on Oakland Avenue. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions about future planning, funding, and other mobility issues. Steve Potter, KTRS News.