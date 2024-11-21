A Public Town-Hall meeting addressing issues of criminal justice will be held this weekend in St.Louis. State Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins of St.Louis …in partnership with the MO Dept. Of Corrections, STL Univ., and the McArthur Center for Justice will hold a public meeting to address several areas of criminal justice reform, with topics including the death penalty, wrongful convictions, and prison conditions. According to a 2022 story in the Riverfront Times, after finding out that state law allows legislators full access to state prisons at any time, Collins began showing up at facilities across the state unannounced to interview inmates, conducting more than 200 pop-up visits at all 19 correction facilities in the state. On Thursday she issued a statement that these issues directly impact public safety, social equity, and the administration of justice. Saturdays Criminal Justice Town Hall Meeting will begin at 11:30 Saturday morning at the Link Auditorium on Westminster Place in the CWE. Steve Potter, KTRS News.