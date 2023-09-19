Greater St.Louis Inc. Is set to host it’s first Inclusive Economic Growth Summit. This weeks event is bringing leaders from across the region together to develop ways to foster collaboration between business and civic organizations in the 15 counties that make up the Metro area. Greater St.Louis CEO Jason Hall says the summitt will launch it’s STL 2030 Jobs Plan, which will focus on both getting the region growing again and on doing that in a way that ensures everyone in the Metro area has the opportunity to thrive thru economic growth. The summitt kicks off at 7:30 Thursday morning downtown at the Marriott on Washington Avenue and will feature presentations and discussions with national experts as well as local business, civic, and academic leaders.