(KTRS) – The St. Louis Board of Education has postponed a vote to close 11 public schools to January 12. St. Louis Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams had been advocating for the board to postpone the vote so he and other district leaders can spend time getting input from the community. The proposed plan would close six elementary schools, one middle school, and three high schools including historic Sumner High School. In addition Carnahan High School would become a middle school. Proponents of the plan say shuttering the schools would free up more money to fulfill students needs by providing more course offerings, nurses, and social workers.