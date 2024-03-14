An invasive tree species is being targeted by the Missouri Department of Conservation, and St.Louis residents are being asked to help. What’s commonly known as the Callery or Bradford Pear Tree can be seen now, blooming across the STL region. It became a popular landscape tree back in the 1960’s because it was inexpensive, grew quickly, a provided the showy white blooms we’re seeing now. But the invasive tree has spread over the years, and now can be seen in large clusters along roadways and what were open areas. Experts say the invasive tree crowds out native tree species and other plants, has a bad smell, and is easily damaged in severe weather. The MO Dept. Of Conservation wants the Bradford Pear Trees gone and has named St.Louis as one of 14 cities in the state where residents can participate in a buy-back program on April 23rd. If you live in St.Louis and cut down the trees on your property, you’ll be rewarded with a free native tree in return. The only other city in this part of the state that is eligable for the program, is Farmington. Registration opens this week, and you must register on-line and submit a photo of the cut-down tree. You can learn more at mo invasives.org. You have until April 15th to register. Steve Potter, KTRS News.