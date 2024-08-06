Officials in both Missouri and Illinois are looking public input to improve transportation issues. In Illinois, applications are now open for the Transportation Enhancement Program. Local governments, non-profits, and private entities can now apply for awards of up to $3 million for projects such as bike and walking trails, streetscape beautification, and other improvements that encourage safe travel. Applications must be received by September 30th. In MO, the public is invited to a meeting at 4:00 tomorrow (Thursday) at the Sunset Hills Community Center. MoDot is looking for feedback about it’s list of high-priority transportation needs in the STL region that are currently unfunded…feedback from the public will help the state in planning future projects as state and federal funding become available. Steve Potter, KTRS News.