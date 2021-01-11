ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several hundred protesters gathered in downtown St. Louis to call on Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to resign over his continued rejection of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory — even after the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Those at the Saturday demonstration chanted “No Hawley. No KKK. No fascist USA,” and held signs calling on the first-term Missouri senator to resign. Hawley has rejected the calls for his resignation and said he won’t apologize for giving a voice to millions despite overwhelming evidence the election was fair. Missouri’s other senator, Republican Roy Blunt, said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Trump’s actions before the riot were “reckless” but that Trump shouldn’t resign.