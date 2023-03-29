ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ elected prosecutor says she will run for reelection in 2024, even as she tries to fend off an effort by Missouri’s attorney general to force her out of office. Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spoke Tuesday night at an often-raucous public forum and made it clear that not only will she not resign, but that she plans to run again. Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey last month filed a lawsuit asking a judge to remove Gardner from office, citing a low rate of convictions in homicide cases and other problems. Gardner, who is Black, says Bailey and other critics have “made it about race.” Bailey responded that Gardner is the one “injecting race and politics into a legal proceeding.”