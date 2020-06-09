St. Louis Police detectives need assistance identifying the remaining persons of interest in the fatal shooting of Retired Captain David Dorn that occurred at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry 4123 Dr. Martin Luther King on June 2nd, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of UP TO $45,000.00 for tip information that leads to the arrest of the subject(s) responsible.