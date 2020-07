St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Police detectives are asking for the publics’ help in identifying a vehicle and person of interest. The motor scooter was stolen from the yard of a residence in the 33-hundred block of Humphrey St. early on the morning of June 25. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).