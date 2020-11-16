ST. LOUIS (AP) — A deadly year in St. Louis took another turn for the worse Sunday, with three killings in the city. St. Louis has reported at least 225 killings so far in 2020, a record pace with a month-and-a-half still to go. Police say 33-year-old Brandon Clay was fatally shot Sunday afternoon. The suspect in the shooting also was shot and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On Sunday night, 47-year-old Christina Hesselmeyer was found dead inside a camping trailer. Police say she had been stabbed. Also Sunday night, a 22-year-old man was found on a sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.