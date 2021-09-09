ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says he plans to retire in February. Hayden announced his resignation Wednesday after serving about four years as chief. He will retire Feb. 23, the 35th anniversary of his serving with the city’s police department. Former Mayor Lyde Krewson appointed Hayden to take over the department in December 2017 after a nationwide search. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones thanked Hayden for his service. She said in a statement that a nationwide search will begin for his replacement. The search will include an online resident survey and public input sessions in October to help determine what qualities city residents consider important for the new chief.