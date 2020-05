(KTRS) St. Louis Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft at the Aldon Condominiums on April 30, 2020 Officers responded to a call for a “Burglary” after the suspects entered the building, took property and then fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing. We have posted the photos of the suspects at KTRS.com. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).