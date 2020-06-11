St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis police detectives are asking for the publics’ help in identifying subjects of interest and a vehicle related to a June 8th robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 53-hundred block of Chippewa. Officers received a call for a “Hold Up” after the suspects entered the business and Suspect #2 pointed firearm at an employee while announcing a robbery. The suspects fled the scene after obtaining money, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing. A photo of the subjects is posted on our website KTRS.com hit the local tab. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).