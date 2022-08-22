St. Louis Homicide detectives are seeking the suspect in the attached photo relative to the below incident. Anyone with information or a tip that is interested in receiving a possible reward is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477), or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Be advised, tips submitted directly to detectives are not eligible for CrimeStoppers’ rewards.

Incident: Homicide Location: 4300 block of California Date/Time: 08/15/22 @ 1631 Victim: Michael Wiott, 31-year-old White Male, of the 1000 block of Sprucepoint Dr., House Springs, MO Suspect(s): Unknown Officers responded to a call for a “Shooting” and located the victim laying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).