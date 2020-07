St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Police are asking for assistance in identifying subjects of interest in connection with an altercation captured on social media during a protest 6/27 near the St. Louis Art Museum. No arrest has been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).