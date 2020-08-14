St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Police are asking for help locating a subject being sought in connection with homicide earlier this month. Murder and armed criminal action warrants have been issued for Kenneth Smith in the stabbing death of 26-year old Jason Slater of the 19-hundred block of Shardell Drive. Slater’s body was found early in the morning of August 1 in the 66-hundred block of Idaho. Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).