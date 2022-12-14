ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis officials have chosen the Wilmington, Delaware, police chief to lead its police department. Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Wednesday that Robert Tracy has been chosen as the St. Louis department’s new leader. Tracy has nearly 40 years of law enforcement experience. Before being named Wilmington police chief, he worked in the New York City and Chicago police departments. Jones says Tracy has a track record of reducing violent crime. St. Louis has one of the highest homicide rates in the country. Tracy has been praised for reducing gun violence in Wilmington but criticized for a lack of diversity in the police force and tension between officers and minority residents.