ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — A police officer has been injured after being shot at by a robbery suspect in a south St. Louis neighborhood. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the officer suffered an injury near his eye Friday evening. It was possibly from broken glass and he was taken to a hospital but police said the injury was not serious. Police attempted to pull over a driver they say was wanted for robbery. The driver sped away, crashed the car, then got out and began firing at officers. Police said officers returned fire but did not hit the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody.