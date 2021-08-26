ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that the city of St. Louis is not liable in the accidental killing of a police officer while she was playing a variation of Russian roulette. Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty dismissed the city from a lawsuit filed after 24-year-old Katlyn Alix was killed in January 2019 when officer Nathaniel Hendren shot her while the two were at his home. Hendren and Alix’s partner, who was also an officer, were on duty at the time, while Alix was off duty. Alix’s mother claimed in a lawsuit filed against the city that officials should have known that Hendren forced previous girlfriends to play Russian roulette in the past.