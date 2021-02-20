ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis NAACP has filed federal complaints over the lack of coronavirus vaccinations for prisoners. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the NAACP chapter filed civil rights complaints against the state Thursday. No Missouri prisoners have been vaccinated against the virus, despite their high risk for complications and the group’s high interest in getting the vaccine. About 8,000 Missouri prison inmates now qualify for the vaccine, and 6,000 want it. A corrections department spokeswoman says no vaccinations have been made available to detainees yet. The spokeswoman says 0.2% of prisoners currently have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.