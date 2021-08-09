ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis is poised to spend $33 million in federal coronavirus relief funds on business development. The mayor and another powerful official have temporarily dropped their objections to a spending plan from the president of the city’s Board of Aldermen. Mayor Tishaura Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green and Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed agreed Friday on Reed’s plan for spending $168 million in federal funds. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jones and Green had been at odds with Reed for weeks over whether U.S. Treasury Department rules allow funds to be spent on business development as Reed proposes. Jones said she wants other spending to move forward.